U-17 AFCON: Peseiro Backs Golden Eaglets To Conquer Africa

Nigeria’s head coach, José Santos Peseiro has expressed his admration of the country’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets after attending their training session at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project pitch, Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Portuguese tactician admitted he was very impressed with the performance of the players, and charged them to keep improving their game as preparations for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Algeria hot up.

He also admonished players that would eventually be dropped not to be dejected as that would not be the end of their football career.

“I am impressed with what I have seen with the performance of the players here. Nigeria is known for having very talented players, so I am therefore not surprised with the performance of these players,” Peseiro said.

“You have to keep working hard and keep improving your game. Unfortunately, not all the players here…