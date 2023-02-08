UFC 284 – Makhachev VS Volkanovski Preview

As part of its ongoing global tour, the UFC makes a stop in Perth, Australia for UFC 284, whose main event is one of the best in recent memory. Against Alexander Volkanovski (25-1, 12-0 UFC), the featherweight champion of the UFC who wants a shot at double-champion status, Islam Makhachev (23-1, 12-1 UFC) will make his first defense of the lightweight championship.

Preliminaries begin the card on February 11 at 6 p.m. ET, and the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The fixture is a major one which will attract viewers from all over the world, and bettors are no exception. While a lot of people love to watch UFC fights, there is also the opportunity of making money by placing bets on them. By using these apps to bet on the UFC, this can be accomplished, and there are a lot of options to pick from.

What are Makhachev’s chances of retaining his title?

Islam Makhachev, the recently crowned UFC lightweight champion, will enter the ring at Perth’s RAC Arena and make his first-ever title…