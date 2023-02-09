2023 AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles To Face Guinea-Bissau In Morocco

Guinea-Bissau will host the Super Eagles in Morocco in next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday three encounter.

Guinea-Bissau settled for Morocco after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) failed to approve their home grounds Estadio 24 de Setembro and Estadio Lino Correia for the qualifiers.

According to reports emanating from the West African country, the Guinea Bissau Football Federation have been granted permission by their Moroccan counterpart to host their home games in country.

The Djurtus will host the Super Eagles in the first leg on Thursday, March 23.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

Guinea-Bissau are second in Group B with four points from two games.

The Super Eagles won their opening two fixtures against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

By Adeboye Amosu

