Arsenal Boss Arteta To Decide Balogun’s Future

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is undecided on the future of forward Folarin Balogun.

Balogun has shone during his loan stint at Ligue 1 club, Reims.

The 21-year-old is currently the leading scorer with 14 goals.

The striker will return to Arsenal at the end of his loan stint this summer with The Sun reporting Arteta is unsure what to do to him.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as the two main striker options. Arteta will have to decide if there is space for a third centre-forward in his squad.

Balogun still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Emirates, so there is no rush to sell.

The report says the Gunners could cash in on Balogun, as there will be plenty of interest in his signature. Reims are claimed to have tried to make the deal permanent in January but Arsenal rejected the proposal.

