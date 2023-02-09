Bosso Picks 25 Players For Morocco Tour –

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has released the list of 25 players that will leave the country today to Morroco where the team will finalize preparations for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The U-20 AFCON Flying Eagles have been camping in Abuja but will continue preparations in Morroco ahead of the 2023 U-20 Nations cup in Egypt.

While in Morroco, Nigeria will play two friendly games before the Ladan Bosso led Technical crew announces the final list for the Egypt 2023 U-20 AFCON.

THE FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC), Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars), Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC).

DEFENDERS: Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC), Michael Ologo ( Instanbulspor), Abel Ogwuche ( Trelleborgs FF), Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City), Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors), Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United).

MIDFIELDERS: Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC), Onuche Ogbelu (Nasarawa…



