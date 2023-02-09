Bosso Picks 25 Players For Morocco Tour

Flying Eagles head coach Ladan Bosso has released the list of 25 players that will leave the country today to Morroco where the team will finalize preparations for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The U-20 AFCON Flying Eagles have been camping in Abuja but will continue preparations in Morroco ahead of the 2023 U-20 Nations cup in Egypt.

While in Morroco, Nigeria will play two friendly games before the Ladan Bosso led Technical crew announces the final list for the Egypt 2023 U-20 AFCON.

THE FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC), Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars), Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC).

DEFENDERS: Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC), Michael Ologo ( Instanbulspor), Abel Ogwuche ( Trelleborgs FF), Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City), Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors), Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa United).

MIDFIELDERS: Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC), Onuche Ogbelu (Nasarawa…