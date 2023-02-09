Bruno Fernandes Hails Manchester United’s Fighting Spirit After Draw Against Leeds

Manchester United hailed the side’s fighting spirit following Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

The Red Devils rallied from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils in the game.

“Rapha [Raphael Varane] had the chance, I had a chance with my header that I could have scored,” Fernandes told MUTV.

“I also had a shot that was a deviation and Victor [Lindelof] almost got his head [to one], we had our chances.

“Unfortunately we didn’t score but you could see the team was there for the fight and it’s just about carrying on and doing our best, as I think this team has margin to improve and margin to show many good things and we will.”

