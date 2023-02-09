Choosing Nigeria Over England Right Decision

Ademola Lookman insisted he made the right decision to choose Nigeria over England, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman, who was born in Wandsworth, South West London to Nigerian parents represented England at the youth level.

The explosive winger was part of the England U-20 team that won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Lookman also progressed to the U-21 team where he made 11 appearances and scored one goal.



Read Also: Bruno Fernandes Hails Manchester United’s Fighting Spirit After Draw Against Leeds

The 25-year-old turned down the chance to play for the Super Eagles thrice before finally accepting to switch nationality.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) granted his request to play for the Super Eagles on February 10, 2022.

“I have no regrets, I took the right decision. This is my career,”he told L’Eco di Bergamo.

“I want to play for Nigeria and am proud of this. I was born in England, but my family is from Nigeria and I have a strong bond…