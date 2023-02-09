Ex-Chelsea Star Alonso Loses Dad

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso’s dad,

Marcos Alonso Pena has tragically passed away aged 63.

According to Spanish media, Pena passed away following a “long illness and the cause of his tragic passing is currently unknown.

Tributes from around the footballing world poured in for the Spaniard – affectionately known as ‘The Pigeon’ – after news of his passing.

Ex-Atletico star Paulo Futre said: “Sad day. My deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend Marcos Alonso.

“Rest in peace, Pigeon.”

His ex-club Rayo Vallecano added: “From Rayo Vallecano, we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marcos Alonso Pena.

“He was a former coach of the Club, who passed away at the age of 63.”

Barcelona, who Pena played for, also tweeted: “FC Barcelona would like to express its deepest condolences for the passing of former Barça player and father of a first-team player Marcos Alonso Peña.

“All of our strength to Marcos…