N2m Winner Of Platform Emerges

Oluseyi Lasisi was on Thursday handed his N2m cheque as the latest winner of one of the international lotteries on the Mega Millions Naija Platform. His million was from the EuroJackpot draw on 3 February 2023.

“The participant should be a lucky winner as his single ticket matched four of the five primary numbers—1, 7, 17, 14, and 50 as well as two-euro numbers 2, 10,” Mr. Okwy Okeke, Managing Director, explained.

He said the system was automated and winners emerge from getting a set of numbers correct from a pool of numbers. The payment is made directly to the winner’s wallet.

Mohammed Adekunle who represented Oluseyi was delighted at winning the prize.

“N2m is not small money with the situation of things now. I am happy that people are winning and the company is paying,” he said.