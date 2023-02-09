Nilayo Partners Sports Ministry To Deliver Cross-Country Race In Jos

Nilayo Sports Management Limited is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to deliver the first Cross Country event in Nigeria in over five decades.

The 10km race is scheduled to hold on February 18 at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

Nilayo Sports Management Limited is the marketing company that has delivered the first gold label marathon race in West Africa and has decided to co-sponsor the Cross Country event.

The race is one of the plans the Sports Ministry, through the Sports Minister, chief Sunday Dare has embarked on to develop long-distance running in Nigeria.

Project consultant/coordinator, Tony Osheku is delighted with the coming on board of Nilayo Sports Management Limited.

“There cannot be a better sports management company to partner with the FMYSD in this project than the company that has delivered the biggest marathon in Nigeria’s history and one of only two gold label 42 195 km road races in Africa in…