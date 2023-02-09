Tottenham Hotspur Set For Crucial Run Of Games

Tottenham Hotspur’s stunning victory over Manchester City last weekend was the perfect way to kick-off a hugely important period for the club.

The result boosted Tottenham’s hopes of a top four finish and set them up nicely for what appears to be a run of winnable-looking games in the Premier League.

With the return of the Champions League also on the agenda this month, it is easy why several of Spurs’ top stars recently took time out to take part in the NFL Teammates challenge.

The quartet's involvement in the challenge was the perfect way to build team spirit.

The light-hearted video demonstrated there is plenty of camaraderie between some important squad members, which should Tottenham in good stead over the coming weeks.

