Twente Vs Ajax – Predictions And Match Preview

Twente vs Ajax – FC Twente come into this KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup) Round of 16 encounter after their previous Eredivisie game, which was against FC Groningen, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sem Steijn was the lone player from FC Twente to score (at the 5-minute mark). FC Groningen’s goal was scored by Oliver Antman in the 69th minute.

FC Twente, coached by Ron Jans, have scored a total of nine goals throughout their most recent six matches, which works out to an average of 1.5 goals per game. This is a reward for their attempts on goal.

Ajax comes into this match with some momentum after beating SC Cambuur 5-0 in their last Dutch Eredivisie game.

The goals for Ajax were scored by Duan Tadi (16 minutes), Steven Berghuis (36 and 64 minutes), and Brian Brobbey (79 and 93 minutes).

