Chelsea Considering UCL Winning Coach To Replace Potter

Former Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick is being considered as a replacement for Graham Potter at Chelsea.

This is according to Journalist Christian Falk in a chat with CaughtOffside.

Pressure has been mounting on Potter at Chelsea after what has been an extremely disappointing season so far.

Just two wins since the return to domestic football has been worrying, although he will perhaps be judged more by the ownership following the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez,Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix amongst others, with them looking to rescue somewhat of a respectable finish.

There is also the hope of challenging for the Champions League, which resumes next week.

Also Read: Osimhen Named Serie A’s Player Of The Month For January

Reports have frequently stated that Potter has the backing of the ownership despite the poor run of form.

However, Falk has claimed that there have been thoughts that hiring Flick, who led Bayern to the Champions…