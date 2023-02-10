Felix Open To Permanent Chelsea Transfer In Summer

Portugal international Joao Felix has suggested he is open to a permanent move to Chelsea this summer.

Felix has made only one appearance for Chelsea thus far after being sent off on his debut against Fulham last month.

While January saw a number of big-name attackers arrive in form of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, wholesale changes are expected at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, perhaps opening up a permanent space in the squad.

According to Standard Sport the 23-year-old loanee would cost around £70-£80m this summer were Chelsea to try and keep the forward long-term, despite reports in Spain suggesting parent club Atletico Madrid would likely demand a staggering £124m.

Felix’s relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone is believed to remain strained and Chelsea’s hand could be strengthened by their increasingly close relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Atletico, meanwhile, are also thought to be keen to move Felix’s £250,000-per-week wages…