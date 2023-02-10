Fresh European Super League Plans Announced

Fresh plans have been announced for the formation of the European Super League by the competition’s Chief Executive Bernd Reichart.

According to Sky Sports the newly proposed Super League will feature 80 teams in a multi-divisional format.

The Teams would be assured of at least 14 games in a season.

The tournament will be open and qualification will be through performance at the national level and the achievements in the domestic leagues.

The Super League will be guaranteed to generate revenue for the entire pyramid of the competition.

A22, a company formed for the purpose of facilitating the Super League came against FIFA and UEFA’s blocking of the Super League formation in 2021 and the European court of justice will give it’s final ruling on the case later this year.

The European Super League was initially founded in April 2021 with members Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs, AC Milan, Inter…