‘Liverpool Ten Times Smaller Than Man United’

Legendary Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy claimed that Liverpool are 10 times smaller than the Red Devils.

Van Nistelrooy, current manager at PSV, made the claim following Cody Gakpo’s decision to snub United for Liverpool where he has so far failed to impress.

Gakpo made a surprise move to Liverpool in the January transfer window after Jurgen Klopp beat United to his signature.

Erik ten Hag had been desperate for the forward to plug the gap left up front by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

Since abandoning the idea of joining United and moving to Liverpool, Gakpo has played six times but has yet to register a goal or assist, though it has coincided with a severe dip in form for Klopp’s men.

Liverpool have won just once this calendar year, an FA Cup replay against Wolves, not tasting victory in the Premier League with heavy losses to Wolves, Brighton and Brentford.

It has seen Klopp come under major pressure while Gakpo is not the only new…