Musiala: Why I Snubbed Nigeria For Germany

Jamal Musiala has revealed the reason behind his decision to chose Germany over Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart , Germany to a British-Nigerian Yoruba father and German mother of Polish roots.

The Bayern Munich winger was raised from the age of seven in England.

The youngster played for both Germany and England at the youth level.

Musiala later committed to Germany at the senior level and was part of the squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old who was also eligible to represent Nigeria was courted by former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr.

He confessed the idea to play for the Super Eagles crossed his mind but was more comfortable with the German national team.

“I could have played for Nigeria because it crossed my mind, and I thought about it well. I had good talks with Nigeria and Germany,” Musiala told TeamNigeriaUK3.

“So it…