U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Settle Down In Morocco As Bosso Unveils 21-Man Squad

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles have now settled down in Morocco’s commercial and economic capital, Casablanca for a one-week final training camp ahead of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations starting next week Saturday in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Head Coach Isah Ladan Bosso and wards are staying at the Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia, just outside Casablanca, and the head strategist is upbeat about the readiness of his boys to sustain their winning mentality when the tournament kicks off in nine days.

“We have been able to sustain the same mood we had in camp before going for the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, which we won. Since then, we have played a series of matches and scored plenty of goals, and that is immense for a winning mentality to stay within a team.

“However, we are not going to under-rate any of our opponents. Defeating Zambia in Abuja was good for confidence but we know…