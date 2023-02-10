Why Arsenal Players Love Playing For Arteta –Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has opened up on why the players are always ready to sacrifice everything for Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

The Norwegian international, 24, has forged an unbreakable bond with the boss he describes as: “Passionate, intense and a bit crazy.”

With Arsenal currently sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League, Odegaard says: “I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Mikel Arteta and not believe everything he tells you.

“When he speaks to you, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.

“He’s next level. He’s passionate, he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy.

“So if there is anyone who still doesn’t believe in this Arsenal team, take it from me that there are no limits to what we can achieve. No-one can tell me otherwise.”

Odegard also told the Players’ Tribune about joining the Gunners: “Arsenal were not doing well at the time. They were way down in like 15th…