Why Rodgers Must Start Iheanacho Against Spurs

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has urged Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers to retain Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester City’s starting line up ahead of Saturday’s clash against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Recall that the Nigerian international took his chance to shine on just his second Premier League start this season in Leicester’s 4-2 win at Villa.

He headed home his fourth goal of the campaign and then teed up Tete to strike on his debut for the Foxes.

Read Also: Musiala: Why I Snubbed Nigeria For Germany

With the Foxes set to face Tottenham, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the former Man City star deserve another starting role after his impressive display against Aston Villa.

“He needed the chance to prove a point and indeed Iheancho grabbed the chance by scoring a goal and bagging an assist against Villa. For me, that game really underlined Iheanacho’s patience and…