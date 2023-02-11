Enyimba Beat Gombe Away, Nasarawa United Secure First Win

Enyimba defeated Gombe United 2-1 at the Pantami Township Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was the People’s Elephant second away win in the Nigeria Premier Football League this season.

Yusuf Taiye gave Gombe United the lead on 12 minutes.

The visitors however rallied back with Elijah Akanni equalising from an incredible free-kick on 35 minutes.

Read Also: Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Full Action As As Hoffenheim Fall To Leverkusen

Emeka Obioma fired Enyimba into the lead in the 53rd minute.

At the New Jos Stadium, Nasarawa United recorded their first win of the season edging out Kwara United 2-0.

Former Junior international, King Osanga put the Solid Miners ahead on 10 minutes.

Chinedu Ohanachom added the second two minutes after the break.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…