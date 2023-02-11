EPL: Martial, McTominay Doubtful For Leeds United Clash

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has disclosed that the duo of Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay will be missing the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

Recall that Martial sustained a hip injury after scoring in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup first leg 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on February 1 at Old Trafford. Fred scored the second goal in the encounter.

However, speaking at a press conference Ten Hag ruled out Martial, Antony and Scott McTominay out of the Leeds game, though he was unsure about the Europa League game with Barcelona.

“I don’t expect (that Antony, Martial and McTominay will be available), I don’t expect it and if I can oversee it until now I don’t see any new problems coming up,” SportsBible quoted Ten Hag as saying

“Barcelona? I think the same answer. I can’t say for 100% but I don’t expect it.”

Martial has a total of three goals and two assists in nine Premier League games this season so far.

United have accumulated 43…