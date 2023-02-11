Flying Eagles Group A Opponent Mozambique Land In Egypt

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles Group A opponent, Mozambique’s Os Mambas juniors have landed in Cairo, Egypt ahead of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Mambas will face hosts Egypt in the opening game of the competition at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, February 19.

Their final group game will be against the Flying Eagles.

Zambia and South Sudan have also arrived Egypt to kick-off their preparations.

2017 champions Zambia will play their first Group C match on Tuesday, February 21 against Benin at the Alexandria Stadium.

South Sudan are playing in the U-20 AFCON for the first time.

The debutants will be based in Ismailia and will face in group B, Congo, Uganda and Central African Republic.

The competition is a qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled for May.

