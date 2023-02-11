Iheanacho Completes 100% Dribbles In Leicester’s 4-1 Win

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho completed 100% dribbles in Leicester City’s 4-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspurs at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs took the lead through Rodrigo Bentancur in the 14th minute and Nampalys Mendy grabbed the equaliser for Leicester City in the 23rd minute.

James Maddison made it 2-1 two minutes later from an Iheanacho assist.

Iheanacho himself got on the score sheet in the closing minutes of the first half and Harvey Barnes made it 4-1 in the 81st minute.

According to Squawka, Iheanacho completed 100% of his dribbles, won seven duels, had four shots and made two tackles against Spurs.

He has racked up three goals and four assists in 16 Premier League matches this term.

The Foxes have garnered 24 points after 22 games in the Premier League and they are 13th in the division.

