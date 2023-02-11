Messi Doubtful For PSG, Bayern Champions League Clash

Lionel Messi is a doubt for the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s round of 16 Champions League game against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring problem, L’Equipe reports on Friday.

According to the report, Messi played the full 90 minutes of PSG’s 2-1 defeat to Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday but later felt pain in his hamstring.

It added that the 35-year-old Qatar 2022 World Cup winner would miss PSG’s Ligue 1 trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, three days before they host Bayern.

Messi has scored 15 goals in 25 games in all competitions for PSG this season.

PSG are already without forward Kylian Mbappe for the game against the German champions after he picked up a thigh injury last week.

The second leg will be held in Munich on March 8.

