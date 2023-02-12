Aribo, Onuachu To Play Under New Manager As Southampton Sack Jones

Super Eagles stars Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu will feature under a new manager at Southampton following the sacking of Nathan Jones on Sunday.

The Saints confirmed Jones’ sacking in a statement released on Sunday.

Jones took over from Ralph Hasenhuttl in November, shortly before the league paused for the Qatar World Cup.

The 49-year-old former Luton manager had guided Southampton to the Carabao Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup fifth round, but lost seven of his eight Premier League games in charge, with his sole victory coming against Everton in January.

Jones leaves Southampton bottom of the table, with 15 points from 22 games and are currently four points adrift of safety.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones,” the statement read.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of…