CAFCC: Congo’s Diables Noirs Thrash Rivers United In Brazzaville

Rivers United fell to a 3-0 defeat against Congolese outfit, Diables Noirs in their CAF Confederation Cup Group B encounter in Brazzaville on Sunday.

The hosts scored all three goals in the first half.

Carla Wunda gave Diable Noirs the lead on the half hour mark.

Jaures Ngombe doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Read Also: NPFL: 3SC Hold Insurance In Four-Goal Thriller; Remo Stars, Plateau Share Spoils

The Congolese added the third goal eight minutes before the break with Domi Massoumou netting from the spot.

Rivers United missed the chance to reduce the deficit when Ebube Duru failed to convert from the spot on 57 minutes.

In another Group B game, ASEC Mimosa and DC Motema Pembe battled to a 0-0 draw in Abidjan.

Rivers United will face ASEC Mimosa in their next game on Sunday, February 19.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…