Chelsea Must Get It Right Now -Terry Warns Potter

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, has advised Graham Potter to pick the right team that will start picking points for the Blues in the Premier League.

Recall that Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at struggling West Ham on Saturday.

It was a third successive draw for Potter’s men in the Premier League, meaning they remain ninth, 10 points outside the Champions League places.

When asked by a fan if he helped get Potter the Chelsea job, Terry said on Instagram: “Absolutely not.

“I tweeted that I loved watching Brighton play and his style of play. I have nothing to do with the first team. I’m working with the [Under] 18s and 21s and love my role.

“Clearly results are not good enough and we need to get a settled team.

