Iheanacho Scores, Bags Assist As Leicester City Edge

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was at his best mettle as he scored a goal and bagged an assist in Leicester City’s 4-1 win over Tottenham in today’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 16th appearance for the Foxes, has netted three goals and bagged four assists this ongoing season.

Tottenham broke through in the 14th minute when Ivan Perisic’s corner ricocheted kindly for Bentancur, who slotted into an open net from four yards. But Leicester turned the contest on its head with two goals in three minutes.

Mendy opened his account in emphatic fashion with a thumping 20-yard drive into the roof of the net after Spurs only half-cleared a corner.

The midfielder’s strong challenge on the halfway line then released Iheanacho, who unselfishly laid the ball off for Maddison to slide home.

Iheanacho made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time when he neatly bent a 20-yard shot into the far corner.

Leicester put the result beyond doubt nine…