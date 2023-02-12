Napoli Vs Cremonese – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Napoli vs Cremonese – After defeating Spezia in the Serie A by a score of 0-3 last week, Napoli will be seeking another triumph. In that contest, SSC Napoli had 69% of the ball and 12 shot attempts, of which 5 were successful.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (47′) and Victor Osimhen (68′, 73′) scored goals for SSC Napoli. On the other hand, Spezia made 9 attempts at goal.

The defence of SSC Napoli has worked very hard, as shown by their recent results. The total number of goals scored by SSC Napoli in their last six games is 4, which demonstrates how sparing they have been.

Also Read – Serie A: Lookman Bags Assist As Atalanta Overcome Lazio

SSC Napoli have won all 13 of their home league games coming into this match. Cremonese have had a fantastic season, and their visiting fans will be hoping for a better result after losing to Lecce in Serie A last time out.

In…