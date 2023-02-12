NPFL: Dogo Takes Charge At Kwara United

Kwara United have announced former Wikki Tourists of Bauchi handler, Kabir Sulaiman Dogo as the club’s new technical adviser, replacing Abdulazeez Mohammed who resigned from the position on Saturday night.

The appointment, according to the club, is with immediate effect.

A message to the Media Team by the Club’s Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye said that its very necessary to name another coach, as leaving the vacuum will not argur well for the club, describing the moment as crucial.

Under Abdulazeez, Kwara United won just a match so far, against Akwa United FC, drew two, against Gombe United and Shooting Stars Sports Club, and lost the four otbers, in the Matcday Seven old Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

According to Abdulazeez, “I have to step aside in view of the consistent run of poor results. The potentials are there for us to do well, but its unfortunate that things are going the wrong way.

“I am stepping aside. I wish the club the best of luck in the ongoing…