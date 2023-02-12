Odegbami Grabs Honorary Doctorate Degree; Thankful To FUOYE

Former captain of Nigeria’s national football team, Super Eagles, Chief Segun Odegbami was on Saturday, 11 February 2023 conferred with an Honourary Doctorate Degree (Honaris Causas) in Human Kinetics at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, south-west Nigeria.

The conferment was approved by the University Senate in recognition of Odegbami’s contribution to sports participation and development in Nigeria for close to five decades.

Chief Odegbami, a Director at Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Completesports.com and e-Complete Sports, was decorated during a well-attended ceremony, by the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Professor Abayomi Fasina, and members of the University Senate.

Odegbami, the founder of Eagle7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM and Segun Odegbami International College and Sports Academy, SOCA, relished the great accolade Federal University, Oye-Ekiti accorded him with a hearty ‘thank you’ message to his…