Udogie Scores Fastest Goal As Sassuolo Hold Udinese

Destiny Udogie scored the fastest Serie A goal this season as Udinese and Sassuolo played out a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The defender opened scoring for Udinese after just 25 seconds.

Udogie, who will join Tottenham Hotspur this summer has scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Zebras this season.

Jaka Bijol deflected Matheus Henrique’s shot inside the net only six minutes later.

The defender made up for it by putting his side ahead again on 28 minutes.

Sassuolo managed to score again before the break thanks to an own goal from Nehuén Pérez.

Former Super Eagles invitee, Kingsley Ehizibue also featured for Udinese in the game.

Ehizibue was yellow-carded in the 55th minute.

He has made 17 league appearances for Udinese this season with a goal to his name.

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success played as a substitute in the game.

Success replaced Beto in the…