West Ham Fan Knocks Out Chelsea Supporter Before London Derby

A Chelsea fan was knocked out cold by a West Ham supporter before Saturday’s London derby, the Sun reports.

Chelsea’s winless run continued following the draw at the Hammers and have now gone three straight games without a win.

Joao Felix, who returned from suspension put Chelsea ahead before former Blues left-back Emerson drew West Ham level.

But there is no love lost between the two rivals and trouble started even before the game began outside the London stadium.

Footage shared on Twitter appeared to show a Chelsea fan engaging in a verbal confrontation with a group of people.

The Blues supporter can be seen goading a group of West Ham fans before shouting and squaring up to an older Hammers supporter.

But seconds later another man steps in to brutally floor him with a single punch.

The incident sparked a wild reaction from a number of bystanders, who shouted and whooped before the man was attended to by two others as he lay motionless on the floor.

He was quickly placed…