Barzagli Doubts Roma’s Top-Four Chances In Serie A

Former Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has revealed that he’s pessimistic of the Roma’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Barzagli made this known on the backdrop of Juventus 15-point deduction due to breach of Financial Fair Play FFP rules.

However, in an interview with DAZN as quoted by Football Italia Barzagli argued that Roma’s squad isn’t deep enough to maintain a top four spot.

“I’ve never been convinced that Roma could fight for the Champions League spots,” Barzagli said

“Because the squad is not up to it, they only have one team not two like the others. They have starters and not backups.

“Dybala, those shots he’s taken, he’s invented. But then it ends there. The other teams field players who move.

“Belotti? This year he’s never shown it and he’s never given guarantees.”

Roma are currently in fourth place on the Serie A table with 41 points after 22 games.

