Current, Past Marathon Winners Top List

Current and past winners of the gold label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race and Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will lead the Nigerian elite cast at the first Cross Country competition in Nigeria scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 18 at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

The race will be the first organised Cross Country event in Nigeria in over four decades.

Top on the list of athletes who have registered for the race is Nyango Gyang Boy, the first Nigerian finisher at the 2023 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held last weekend in Lagos.

Also confirmed for the historic race in Jos are Iliya Pam, the best Nigerian finisher at the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and Paul James Pam who won the 10km race at the same event this year.

Also Read: Sports Ministry To Organise National Cross Country Championships In Jos

Emmanuel Gyan Gwom, the 2019 Okpekpe race ‘Nigerian’ winner will also be competing in Jos as well as Stephen Joshua Dalop who…