Flying Eagles Fight Back To Beat Congo In Friendly

The Flying Eagles came back from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in a friendly on Sunday night.

It was Ladan Bosso’s side first game since they arrived Morocco last week Friday for the final lap of their preparations for the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Despite dominating the early exchanges, the Flying Eagles fell behind on 21 minutes after Onianhue Salomon scored for the Congolese.

The West Africans came close to equalising a couple of times afterwards but were let down by their poor finishing.

Substitute Emmanuel Uchegbu equalised for the Flying Eagles on 66th minute with a brilliant solo effort.

Another substitute Adams Olamilekan netted the winning goal 16 minutes from time after a delightful cross from Emmanuel Njoku.

The seven-time African champions will take on Central African Republic in another friendly on Wednesday.

The team will depart Morocco for the U-20 AFCON on…



Source: Complete Sports

