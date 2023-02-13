Gusau Charges Flying Eagles To Go For World Cup Ticket

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured the Flying Eagles of all necessary support and attention from the football-ruling body as the team continues its build-up to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

The NFF President gave the assurance on Sunday evening while visiting the Flying Eagles at their training tour base, Hotel Novotel in Mohammedia, Morocco shortly after the team’s 2-1 victory over their Congolese counterparts in a friendly at the Complexe Sportif Sidi Mohammed.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you all for emerging victorious against the Congolese team. It was a well-deserved victory because you played well. I believe there are a lot of good players here that will make the generality of Nigerians proud.

“The NFF under my leadership is working assiduously to ensure that you get all the support necessary for you to excel and that’s why I directed the secretariat to settle all your camping…