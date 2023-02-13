‘I Won’t Leave Real Madrid Until I’m Fired’ –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he’s not ready to leave the club unless he’s sacked.

Ancelotti was linked with the Brazil job ahead of winning the Club World Cup final against Al Hilal on Saturday.

He later said, “I’m not leaving here until they fire me.

“I’m delighted to form part of Real Madrid’s history.

“We have had a nice time here in Morocco, with lots of Real Madrid fans supporting us. We leave very happy.”

Ancelotti has been involved in football for more than 40 years and knows that results are what matter, but he is also a man of his word and it is not in his ideology to break a commitment and even less so without notifying the other party in advance.

The Real Madrid coach is clear that until the end of the season he is not thinking about anything other than coaching Real Madrid. In fact, he is part of the club’s planning for next season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…