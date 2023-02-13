Napoli Plan To Offer Osimhen New Contract

Napoli will offer Victor Osimhen a new contract to keep the forward away from t European big guns.

Chelsea and Manchester have strong interest in the Nigeria international and could make move for him this summer.

According to Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli sporting director, has been in contact with Osimhen’s representatives to work on the deal.

The Serie A leaders want to extend the striker’s deal by at least one-year.

Osimhen’s current contract will expire in June, 2025.

Penning a new deal would see the 24-year-old’s get a pay rise from his current €4.5m net per season.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

