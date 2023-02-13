Osimhen Receives Serie A January Player Of The Month Award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Sunday received his Serie A Player of the Month award for January.

Osimhen emerged the most outstanding player last month after scoring five goals in five league appearances.

The in-form striker was then officially presented with the award by organisers of the Italian topflight on Sunday.

Osimhen continued his impressive form in front of goal after scoring in Napoli’s 3-0 home win against bottom side Cremonese in Sunday’s league fixture.

It is Osimhen’s 17th goal in 18 league games and has now scored in six consecutive Serie A games and remain top scorer.

Also, he is the first Napoli player to score in six straight Serie A games since Gonzalo Higuain in 2015/16.

