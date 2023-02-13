Villarreal Boss Setien Happy With Chukwueze, Teammates’ Effort In Barcelona Defeat

Villarreal manager, Quique Setien has praised his players despite the 1-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday night.

Pedri scored the winning goal in the first half.

Setien said afterwards, “There were moments when you could see that they were very good. They overpowered us in the pressure and it cost us a lot. They threatened us. They scored the goal and created a lot of chances. We could have gone in at half-time with an equaliser on Morales’ last chance. We could have equalised.

“In the second half, we threatened more. We played more in their half and had some clear chances. We lacked a bit of inspiration, which they had to win the game. We made an effort, we did some things well. I’m happy with the team’s work.

“We are two points away from Europe. We want to achieve that objective. At the end of the league, we want to be there.”

