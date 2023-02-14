Arsenal Will Slip Into ‘Negative Spiral’ If They Lose To Man City

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, believes the Gunners will find it difficult to overcome Manchester City in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Recall that the Gunners are currently on top of the Premier League table with 3 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, in a chat with Genting Casino, Gallas insisted that the Gunners will slip into a ‘negative spiral’ if they lose against Manchester City when both teams clash in a Premier League title showdown on Wednesday.

“I am worried about this game for Arsenal, to be honest,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“Arsenal has had some bad results recently and Man City are starting to look better.

“City beat Aston Villa and will travel to the Emirates with Arsenal, not in great shape.

“Psychologically, maybe Arsenal are also a little bit down after and City will believe that they can get a result on Wednesday. They’ll believe that they can go back to Manchester with three points.

“The only…