Gerrard Set To Reunite With Aribo At Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and Steven Gerrard could reunite again following the latter being linked with Southampton’s vacant manager’s position, Sun reports.

Gerrard coached Aribo during his time in Scotland as Rangers manager where they both won the league title.

Southampton who are bottom of the Premier League, are looking for a third permanent boss of the season after sacking Nathan Jones.

The 49-year-old has been dismissed after just three months and 14 matches in charge at St Mary’s.

He replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl in November but wasn’t able to turn the team’s fortunes around.

SunSport revealed last week that many members of the Southampton squad had lost faith in Jones,

The Saints surrendered a 1-0 lead against 10-man Wolves on Saturday, with Julen Lopetegui’s resurgent side turning things around to win 2-1 and ease pressure on their own relegation worries.

That result proved the final straw for club chiefs who parted with Jones this morning.

