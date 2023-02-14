Guardiola Gives Injury Update On Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given the latest news on the injured Erling Haaland, as he prepares his side for Wednesday’s clash with Arsenal.

Haaland is an injury doubt for the trip to the Emirates after being substituted at half-time against Aston Villa on Sunday.

However, the Norwegian striker was pictured in training on Monday as Guardiola prepares his team for the trip to North London.

And speaking in his pre-match presser on Tuesday, Guardiola said: “We train this afternoon so right now I don’t know [if Haaland will be available].

“Yesterday was recovery for the game we played against Aston Villa, that’s all.”

City visit Arsenal lying three points behind the leaders but with the opportunity to move ahead of them on goal difference.

And Guardiola says his team will face the best side in the Premier League on Wednesday and must be ready for a “big battle”.

“So far it’s the best team in the Premier League,” said Guardiola of the Gunners….