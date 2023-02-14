I Plan To Retire From Mixed Martial Art In Next Five Y

Ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira, former UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will retire from the mixed martial arts in the next five years

Recall that the the Nigerian star was defeated by long-term rival Pereira last year for the third time in his fighting career which saw him lose his title.

However, the 33-year-old has insisted he will try to end his career on a high and wants to return to his status as the king of the division.

“I’ve been in the UFC five years, right?,? Adesanya said during a press conference in Australia while discussing his upcoming rematch with Pereira.

“If I’m being honest, I’m not gonna be here in five years. I have other things to do in life. I love this sh*t and I’m f**king great at it but I never attach myself to this and I?m gonna leave on top.

“So yeah, that?s the place where I feel like you should leave. But again, I?ve been here five years in the UFC, (snaps fingers) it went like that….