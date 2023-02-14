Iheanacho Named In EPL Team Of The Week

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been named in the Premier League Team of the Week following his impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Iheanacho scored once and provided an assist in the 4-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international was also named Man of the Match after the game.

The 26-year-old set up James Maddison for the Foxes second goal and scored the third.

According to Birmingham world, Iheanacho is in the team of the week list alongside David De Gea, Kenny Tete, Ethan Pinnock, Luke Shaw, Pervis Estupian, Nampalys Mendy, Rodri, Joao Gomes, Solly March and Ivan Toney.

It would be recalled that Iheanacho was also named in the Team of the Week last week.

The Nigeria international was on target and also recorded two assists in the 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

