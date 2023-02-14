Moses Played At The Highest Level Of Football –Okocha

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Okocha, has described Victor Moses as a player who played at the highest level of football.

Okocha made this known in an interview with Sport24, where he wished the Nigeria international a quick recovery from injury.

“Victor is a great football player who played at a high level at Chelsea and is now showing his worth at Spartak,” Okocha told Sport24.

“It is a pity that he has an injury, but I want to wish him only the very best.

“I am sure that when Moses recovers from the injury and returns to the squad, he will help Spartak become the champion.”

Recall that Moses has not played competitively for Moscow since suffering an Achilles tendon injury against Ural in the Russian Premier League on August 6, 2022.

Moses spent nine years at Chelsea before joining Spartak Moscow on a permanent transfer in 2021.

