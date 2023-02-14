Neville Anticipates Unpredictable Clash Between Arsenal, Man City

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville is looking forward to an unpredictable game between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal take on City in a top of the table clash on Wednesday February 15 at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on Sky Sports as quoted by Football Daily, Neville states that both teams have equal chances of winning and turning the title race in their favour.

“Arsenal have been the best team in the league so far, but they can be damaged on Wednesday and so can Manchester City,” Neville said

Arsenal top the Premier League standings with 51 points from 21 games while Manchester City are in second place having accumulated 48 points after 22 matches.

Arsenal have won the Premier League 13 times while Manchester City have bagged the Premier League title a total of eight times.

