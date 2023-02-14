A member of France World Cup winning squad in 1998, David Trezeguet, has described Victor Osimhen as a unique striker.

Osimhen is leading Napoli’s charge towards a first Serie A title since the 1989/90 season.

The Super Eagles striker currently tops Serie A with 17 goals and was on the score sheet in Napoli’s 3-0 home win against Cremonese.

And following second placed Inter Milan’s goalless draw at Sampdoria on Monday, Napoli are now 15 points clear at the top.

Osimhen’s impressive form for Luciano Spalletti’s side has drawn interest from some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs.

And Trezeguet, a former Juventus striker, admitted that Osimhen is wanted by some of the top clubs in Europe.

“I’ve been following him, everyone wants him,” Trezeguet told DAZN.

“Everyone talks about him, in Germany, in France…he already did well with Lille. Osimhen is a unique striker, the…